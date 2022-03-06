Revlon (NYSE:REV) Issues Earnings Results

Revlon (NYSE:REV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

NYSE:REV opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $470.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.72. Revlon has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $17.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REV. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Revlon by 87.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Revlon by 4.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Revlon by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Revlon by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Revlon in the fourth quarter worth $436,000. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revlon, Inc manufactures and sells beauty and personal care products. The firm’s products include cosmetics, hair color, hair care and hair treatments, beauty tools, men’s grooming products, anti-perspirant deodorants, fragrances, skincare and other beauty care products. It operates its business through the following segments: Revlon, Elizabeth Arden, Portfolio and Fragrances.

