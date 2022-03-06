Revlon (NYSE:REV) Issues Earnings Results

Revlon (NYSE:REV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.
NYSE:REV opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $470.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.72. Revlon has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $17.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.
About Revlon (Get Rating)
Revlon, Inc manufactures and sells beauty and personal care products. The firm’s products include cosmetics, hair color, hair care and hair treatments, beauty tools, men’s grooming products, anti-perspirant deodorants, fragrances, skincare and other beauty care products. It operates its business through the following segments: Revlon, Elizabeth Arden, Portfolio and Fragrances.
