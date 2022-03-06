LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.02% and a negative net margin of 964.74%.

LOGC opened at $0.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.97. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $8.58.

Get LogicBio Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 1,105.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 508,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 466,289 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 99.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 8,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

LOGC has been the subject of several research reports. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair cut LogicBio Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on LogicBio Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays cut their target price on LogicBio Therapeutics from $24.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LogicBio Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.