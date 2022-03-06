LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.02% and a negative net margin of 964.74%.
LOGC opened at $0.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.97. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $8.58.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 1,105.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 508,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 466,289 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 99.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 8,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.36% of the company’s stock.
LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LogicBio Therapeutics (LOGC)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.