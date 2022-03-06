Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) PT Raised to $52.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PLAN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Anaplan from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Anaplan from $77.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anaplan currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.71.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Anaplan stock opened at $49.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.93 and its 200-day moving average is $54.01. Anaplan has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $70.25. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 1.86.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $162.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.79 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 66.57% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $39,059.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $1,399,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 140,724 shares of company stock worth $6,435,667. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $825,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,360,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,629,000 after purchasing an additional 293,023 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 32,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,288,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.