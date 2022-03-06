Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,767,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $396,915,000 after purchasing an additional 189,554 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 6.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 29.2% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,646,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Truist Financial stock opened at $58.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.73. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $51.87 and a twelve month high of $68.95.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.
TFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.
In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Truist Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.
