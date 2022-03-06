Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 31 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,074,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $390.16 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $335.60 and a 52-week high of $467.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $420.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $427.71.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.