GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CAO Nick Daddario Sells 176 Shares

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) CAO Nick Daddario sold 176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $14,424.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nick Daddario also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 15th, Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $115,458.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Nick Daddario sold 106 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $8,167.30.

Shares of GDDY opened at $80.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.70 and a 52-week high of $90.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 56.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 805.65% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.45.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Tobam grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 524.5% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

