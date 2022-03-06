Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider Sells $11,440.00 in Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $11,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
James J. Cotter Living Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 22nd, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $12,155.00.
- On Friday, February 18th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $12,045.00.
- On Friday, February 11th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $12,045.00.
- On Friday, February 4th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $11,522.50.
Shares of RDI stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.61. Reading International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $7.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Reading International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.
