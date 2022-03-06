Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Raises Stock Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 417.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 884,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,418,000 after buying an additional 713,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,171,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,161,000 after buying an additional 589,693 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,104,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,965,000 after buying an additional 459,321 shares in the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,107,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,335,000. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.85.

Shares of NYSE:DQ opened at $47.63 on Friday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.47 and a fifty-two week high of $95.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.40). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 48.27%. The business had revenue of $395.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Daqo New Energy Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

