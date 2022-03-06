Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Makes New Investment in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the second quarter valued at approximately $528,000.

In related news, CEO Francis Davidson sold 1,829,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $14,999,997.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Gores Metropoulos II stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

