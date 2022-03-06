Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $63,000 Stake in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) by 96.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,450 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in TriState Capital were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 2.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in TriState Capital by 101.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in TriState Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $356,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in TriState Capital by 12.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in TriState Capital by 56.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 117,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 42,132 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TriState Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

NASDAQ:TSC opened at $30.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 2.16. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $34.55.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 26.92%. Equities research analysts expect that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses on commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

