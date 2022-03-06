Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Cuts Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 70.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HYG. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 102.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.5% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 82.1% during the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period.

HYG opened at $82.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.69 and its 200-day moving average is $86.26. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.83 and a 52-week high of $88.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

