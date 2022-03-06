Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 3,060 Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MJ. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 433.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 327,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 266,421 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 360,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 133,757 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,401,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 209,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 95,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 325.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 78,802 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MJ opened at $8.87 on Friday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.78.

