Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) VP Ronnie Darroch Sells 1,716 Shares

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total value of $140,488.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ronnie Darroch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Plexus alerts:

On Thursday, February 10th, Ronnie Darroch sold 3,117 shares of Plexus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $249,328.83.

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $80.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.69. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.21). Plexus had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLXS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plexus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Plexus by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 288,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,789,000 after acquiring an additional 12,777 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Plexus by 671.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after buying an additional 77,327 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Plexus by 7.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 319,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,186,000 after buying an additional 23,435 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Plexus by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plexus (Get Rating)

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.