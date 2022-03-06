ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RNW. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ReNew Energy Global has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.42.

RNW stock opened at $8.07 on Thursday. ReNew Energy Global has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $12.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that ReNew Energy Global will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. 34.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

