Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) CAO Nicolas G. Schuck Sells 776 Shares

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $164,240.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HII opened at $218.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.95 and a 200-day moving average of $194.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.92. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.50 and a 12-month high of $224.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HII. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth $1,243,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 41.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,085,000 after acquiring an additional 52,834 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth $1,041,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.00.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries (Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.