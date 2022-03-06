Desjardins Raises Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Price Target to C$161.00

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) had its price objective upped by Desjardins from C$157.00 to C$161.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.34 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Europe boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.92.

BMO opened at $114.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $84.63 and a twelve month high of $120.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 17.71%. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.049 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMO. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,251,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,522,334,000 after buying an additional 363,203 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,930,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,190,833,000 after buying an additional 381,744 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,592,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $817,941,000 after buying an additional 136,276 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,880,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $740,318,000 after buying an additional 514,992 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,445,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,307,000 after buying an additional 244,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

