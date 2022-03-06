AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Director Purchases $85,400.00 in Stock

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) Director John S. Montalbano acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $85,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $8.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of -1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average is $14.23. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $39.19.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $139.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,367,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,655 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 670,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after acquiring an additional 273,823 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 622.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 116,704 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,600,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 95,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 56,941 shares during the last quarter. 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABCL. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark started coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.63.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

