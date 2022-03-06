AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Stock Price Down 9.4% Following Insider Selling

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) fell 9.4% on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $49.75 and last traded at $49.95. 64,470 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,750,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.14.

Specifically, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $4,025,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Elena Arutunian sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $8,051,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,659,500 shares of company stock worth $696,305,120 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AppLovin from $128.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on AppLovin from $128.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on AppLovin from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AppLovin from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on AppLovin from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 718.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.71 and a 200-day moving average of $81.25.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.38 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 1,951.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

