StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the January 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in StoneCastle Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 4,407.5% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 503,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,100,000 after purchasing an additional 492,234 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in StoneCastle Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,110,000. 25.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BANX stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $141.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.92. StoneCastle Financial has a 12-month low of $19.37 and a 12-month high of $24.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. This is an increase from StoneCastle Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. StoneCastle Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 80.85%.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

