Robert W. Baird Trims First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Target Price to $91.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $91.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FSLR. TheStreet downgraded First Solar from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded First Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on First Solar from $102.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James raised First Solar from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.38.

First Solar stock opened at $71.85 on Wednesday. First Solar has a one year low of $61.24 and a one year high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.76. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.38.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that First Solar will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in First Solar by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 345,319 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $32,964,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its position in First Solar by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 27,681 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in First Solar by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,175 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in First Solar by 247.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 130,924 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $11,850,000 after acquiring an additional 93,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in First Solar by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 229,527 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $21,911,000 after acquiring an additional 17,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

