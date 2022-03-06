Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Stock Rating Lowered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Romeo Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Romeo Power currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.69.

Get Romeo Power alerts:

Romeo Power stock opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. Romeo Power has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $14.61. The company has a market cap of $183.77 million, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.84.

In other news, major shareholder Borgwarner Inc sold 1,350,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $2,538,750.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 3,925,445 shares of company stock valued at $7,196,933 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Romeo Power by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Romeo Power in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Romeo Power by 26.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 24,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Romeo Power by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Romeo Power by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. 31.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Romeo Power (Get Rating)

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Romeo Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Romeo Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.