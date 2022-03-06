Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) EVP Sells $69,071.00 in Stock

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) EVP Everett Neville sold 289 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $69,071.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Everett Neville also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Everett Neville sold 268 shares of Cigna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $61,291.60.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Everett Neville sold 175 shares of Cigna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of Cigna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total value of $1,101,552.00.

Shares of CI stock opened at $241.63 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.92. The company has a market cap of $77.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by $0.06. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 25.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth approximately $1,523,000. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 140.1% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 91,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,219,000 after buying an additional 53,117 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 10.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,277,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $255,750,000 after buying an additional 120,847 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 27.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 33.5% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 15,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.26.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

