StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

NASDAQ PCTI opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. PCTEL has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $8.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.55 million, a PE ratio of 480.48 and a beta of 0.31.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. PCTEL had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 2.90%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,202.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of PCTEL by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,551,935 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,799,000 after buying an additional 74,281 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its stake in PCTEL by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,132,317 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 109,666 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PCTEL by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 487,999 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 25,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PCTEL by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in PCTEL by 35.7% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 378,205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 99,450 shares in the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

