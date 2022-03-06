PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) PT Lowered to $26.00

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Loop Capital from $50.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PLBY has been the subject of several other reports. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. cut their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLBY Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.33.

Shares of PLBY Group stock opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. PLBY Group has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 106.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PLBY Group will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 81.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in PLBY Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

