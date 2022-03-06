PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Rating Increased to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PMV Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.68) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ PMVP opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.90 million, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.47. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $43.63.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). Equities analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PMVP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,835,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,241,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,893,000 after purchasing an additional 102,095 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 259,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 97,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 74,516 shares in the last quarter.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.