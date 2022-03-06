Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $56.64

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $56.64 and last traded at $58.16, with a volume of 94996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.50.

AMADY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Amadeus IT Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BNP Paribas cut Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amadeus IT Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.69.

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

