Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $77.13

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $77.13 and last traded at $77.13, with a volume of 15197 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.27.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HVRRY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Hannover Rück from €146.00 ($164.04) to €145.70 ($163.71) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hannover Rück from €185.00 ($207.87) to €188.00 ($211.24) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Hannover Rück from €198.00 ($222.47) to €191.00 ($214.61) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hannover Rück currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.68.

The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

