Bannix Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNIX) Short Interest Down 33.3% in February

Bannix Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNIX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNIX. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bannix Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bannix Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bannix Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bannix Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $424,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Bannix Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bannix Acquisition stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.84. Bannix Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.08.

Bannix Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Bannix Acquisition Corp. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

