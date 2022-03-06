Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $44.57

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.57 and last traded at $45.07, with a volume of 138140 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.16.

DPSGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Deutsche Post from €73.00 ($82.02) to €75.00 ($84.27) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.51.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

