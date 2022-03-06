First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $33.33

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.33 and last traded at $33.77, with a volume of 75271 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $709.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.89.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. First Bancshares had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $49.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.43 million. On average, analysts forecast that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 22.37%.

In other First Bancshares news, Director Ted E. Parker bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBMS. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 37,029.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 763,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,589,000 after buying an additional 760,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Bancshares by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 556,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,491,000 after purchasing an additional 141,001 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Bancshares by 1,119.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 69,654 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Bancshares by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 57,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $2,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS)

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

