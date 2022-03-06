BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) Short Interest Down 42.7% in February

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,500 shares, a drop of 42.7% from the January 31st total of 402,100 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BiondVax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BVXV has been the topic of several research reports. Aegis began coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BVXV opened at $1.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60.

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on M-001, a novel flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against current and future, seasonal and pandemic influenza.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.