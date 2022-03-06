ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.09

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.09 and last traded at $12.23, with a volume of 298171 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.91.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ASAZY shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 255 to SEK 262 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 270 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.87.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.

