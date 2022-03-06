Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,958,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 47,458 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $47,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Invesco during the first quarter worth about $396,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Invesco by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco by 99.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,297,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,684,000 after purchasing an additional 646,212 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 431,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 240,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 468.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 15,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 12,589 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $18.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $18.73 and a 12-month high of $29.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.91.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 22.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

In related news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $3,701,203.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

