Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Receives $88.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.33.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPYYY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 75 ($1.01) to GBX 90 ($1.21) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 100 ($1.34) to GBX 120 ($1.61) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.
OTCMKTS:CPYYY opened at $3.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Centrica has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $4.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.47.
Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.
