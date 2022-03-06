Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Receives $88.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPYYY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 75 ($1.01) to GBX 90 ($1.21) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 100 ($1.34) to GBX 120 ($1.61) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Centrica alerts:

OTCMKTS:CPYYY opened at $3.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Centrica has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $4.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.47.

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.