Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Receives $39.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.60.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

NYSE DEI opened at $32.29 on Thursday. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $29.38 and a one year high of $36.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 89.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.81.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $238.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 311.11%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

