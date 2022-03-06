Jefferies Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,809 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 145.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 780.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 68.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

CATY stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $48.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.24.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $175.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.79%.

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

