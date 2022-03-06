Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ECVT. TheStreet downgraded Ecovyst from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ecovyst in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.80 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecovyst from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Ecovyst stock opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average is $11.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ecovyst has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $18.90.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.24 million. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecovyst will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 416,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $3,796,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CCMP Capital GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,830,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,543,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,519,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,519,000 after buying an additional 644,986 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,417,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,476,000 after buying an additional 2,259,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,246,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,485,000 after buying an additional 401,138 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

