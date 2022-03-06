9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) CEO John Temperato Acquires 100,000 Shares

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) CEO John Temperato purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ NMTR opened at $0.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $1.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,863,000 after purchasing an additional 598,536 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,925,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,864,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 240,704 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,738,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 254,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

