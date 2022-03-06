Clare Stack Richer Acquires 3,090 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Stock

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) Director Clare Stack Richer purchased 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of BCSF opened at $15.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 60.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 73.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCSF. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,501,000 after purchasing an additional 98,654 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

