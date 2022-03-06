Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JVA opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. Coffee has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $6.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average is $4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JVA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Coffee by 10.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 149,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Coffee by 3.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 456,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 14,806 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coffee during the third quarter worth $47,000. Fosun International Ltd grew its holdings in Coffee by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 118,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Coffee in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 25.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.

