Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:JVA opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. Coffee has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $6.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average is $4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.23.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th.
About Coffee (Get Rating)
Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.
