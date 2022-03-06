Paul H. Pickle Sells 6,112 Shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Stock

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 6,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $40,216.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRX opened at $6.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.12. Lantronix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

LTRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Lantronix from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Lantronix in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Lantronix in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lantronix by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 835,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after buying an additional 152,430 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP increased its holdings in Lantronix by 348.5% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 747,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 580,826 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix during the 4th quarter worth about $5,389,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantronix by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 687,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 280,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Lantronix by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 564,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the period. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

