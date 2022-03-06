Scott Terrillion Sells 1,787 Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Stock

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) insider Scott Terrillion sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $20,336.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Scott Terrillion also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Scott Terrillion sold 1,972 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $20,291.88.

NASDAQ:CARA opened at $10.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average of $13.29. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CARA shares. TheStreet cut Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

