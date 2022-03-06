James L. Possin Buys 400 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Stock

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) Director James L. Possin bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.05 per share, with a total value of $28,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of MGEE stock opened at $75.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.84. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.60 and a 12-month high of $82.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.90%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MGEE shares. Bank of America upped their target price on MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MGE Energy from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGEE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,762,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,234,000 after acquiring an additional 132,622 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 54,844 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after acquiring an additional 48,210 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 46,481 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,251,000 after acquiring an additional 31,213 shares during the period. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

