MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Sells $31,904.95 in Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) Director Karen Seaberg sold 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total transaction of $31,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 10th, Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total transaction of $230,520.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $247,260.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Karen Seaberg sold 742 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $62,995.80.

On Monday, December 13th, Karen Seaberg sold 1,208 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total transaction of $100,046.56.

Shares of MGPI opened at $80.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $89.50.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 16.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MGPI. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGP Ingredients has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 34,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 4.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

