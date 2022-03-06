Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oportun Financial Corporation is a Community Development Financial Institution providing financial services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin. Oportun Financial Corporation is based in SAN CARLOS, Calif. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on OPRT. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oportun Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.80.

NASDAQ OPRT opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. Oportun Financial has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $27.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average is $21.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $194.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Oportun Financial by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Oportun Financial by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

