Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Transportadora de Gas del Sur, S.A. transports natural gas in Argentina. The Company’s pipeline systems connect major gas fields in southern and western Argentina with distributors of gas in those areas and in the greater Buenos Aires area. Transportadora’s service area contains approximately 4.7 million end users, including approximately 2.7 milliom in the greater Buenos Aires area. “

Shares of NYSE:TGS opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 263.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 178,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter worth $735,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter worth $643,000. Light Sky Macro LP purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

