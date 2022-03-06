StockNews.com Upgrades Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otter Tail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Otter Tail from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.67.

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $63.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.48. Otter Tail has a one year low of $41.43 and a one year high of $71.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 18.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Otter Tail will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.01%.

In related news, Director Timothy J. O’keefe sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTTR. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,190,000 after acquiring an additional 15,774 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,582,000 after acquiring an additional 19,353 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 210.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 35,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

