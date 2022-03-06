Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Everspin Technologies from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ MRAM opened at $8.45 on Thursday. Everspin Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $14.36. The firm has a market cap of $165.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.81.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 7.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

In related news, CEO Darin G. Billerbeck sold 19,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $203,743.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRAM. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 246.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. 33.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

