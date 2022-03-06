Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 12,975 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,975 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $5,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.16.

AAP opened at $206.62 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.23 and a 52 week high of $244.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.97%.

About Advance Auto Parts (Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.