Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 3,083 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $161.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.21 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.14%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.80.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

